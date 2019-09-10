Mac Miller's Dad Breaks Silence on Arrest Made in Connection With Rapper's Death

Mac Miller's father, Mark McCormick, attended a celebration of life event for his late son at Pittsburg's Blue Side Park this weekend, where he spoke about prosecutors charging a man in connection with the rapper's death.

"So they finally caught the motherf--ker that sold him the drugs that killed him," he said, per a video captured by a fan account. "And we find some comfort in that. And many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs. But it's a different f--king world out there, and all it takes is a stone—a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine—and you're dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl—all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is: Don't take the risk. It's just not worth it."

A Hollywood Hills man named Cameron James Pettit was arrested last week on federal charges alleging he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical narcotics containing fentanyl to Miller two days before the "Self Care" star died of a drug overdose. The artist died Sept. 7, 2018, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined Miller died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.