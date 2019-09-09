Watch Kylie Jenner Give Away $750,000 to an ''Amazing'' Women's Empowerment Group

Kylie Jenner is using her celebrity platform for a good cause.

Kicking off the 17th season of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on Monday's episode with her mother, Kris Jenner. In fact, this marked the Kylie Cosmetics founder's first sit-down interview since giving birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster.

Making this episode even more special than what it already was, Kylie surprised a women's empowerment organization called Nest of Love with a total of $750,000. After both reality TV personalities learned about the group's inspiring work from founder Samantha Gil and two of its main members, Briana Grumet and Daniela Villa, the famous mother-daughter duo wanted to help out and give back.

Which is exactly what they did.

Kylie gifted the organization with $150,000 and $100,000 for Samantha. What's more? Each member of the female group went home a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday collection and ... something even bigger.