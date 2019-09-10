Meet the Stars Who Are First-Time PCAs Nominees: Brie Larson, Jonas Brothers, Keanu Reeves and More

Some of your favorite celebrities are finally nominated for a People's Choice Award!

This November marks the 45th year of the iconic award show and the second time it will be hosted by E! Over the decades, some of entertainment's biggest stars have taken home the trophies and this year there is a new crop of performers who will have that chance for the first time.

We rounded up the stars in the movies, TV and music categories who have yet to see their name up for an individual nomination...until now!

Some of those who are new to the awards have been a fixture in pop culture for quite some time. Action stars like Keanu Reeves and Tom Holland have served in their respective John Wick and Spider-Man franchises for a few films and are both being recognized in categories like The Action Movie and Male Movie Star of 2019.

There are also newcomers who have taken the world by storm, with the PCAs being no exception. You may have never heard of Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish or Lizzo until this year but now the three are some of the hottest musical acts and up for awards like The Album and Song of 2019.