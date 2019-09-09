Jennifer Lawrence Looks Head-Over-Heels in Love With Cooke Maroney During NYC Outing

Love is in the air!

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney continue to be the definition of couple goals, especially after their latest daytime outing, which entailed lunch, drinks and walking around after getting massages. The newly engaged pair hit the streets of New York City, and it was clear they were smitten over each other.

During their romantic stroll, the two couldn't keep their hands or eyes off of each other. At one point, photographers captured the Dark Phoenix actress smiling and laughing hysterically, as she had her arms wrapped around her beau's arm. What's more? Cooke was also spotted cuddling his future wife. If anything, it looked like a moment straight out of a rom-com movie.

The 29-year-old star was even dressed like a romantic comedy lead. Wearing a vibrant multicolored pleated skirt and white cropped tee, she looked effortlessly chic. Tying her ensemble together, she opted for comfortable white sneakers, black sunglasses from Garrett Leight California Optical, a blush-colored handbag and dainty jewelry pieces.