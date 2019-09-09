Jennifer Lawrence Looks Head-Over-Heels in Love With Cooke Maroney During NYC Outing

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 3:09 PM

Love is in the air!

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney continue to be the definition of couple goals, especially after their latest daytime outing, which entailed lunch, drinks and walking around after getting massages. The newly engaged pair hit the streets of New York City, and it was clear they were smitten over each other.

During their romantic stroll, the two couldn't keep their hands or eyes off of each other. At one point, photographers captured the Dark Phoenix actress smiling and laughing hysterically, as she had her arms wrapped around her beau's arm. What's more? Cooke was also spotted cuddling his future wife. If anything, it looked like a moment straight out of a rom-com movie.

The 29-year-old star was even dressed like a romantic comedy lead. Wearing a vibrant multicolored pleated skirt and white cropped tee, she looked effortlessly chic. Tying her ensemble together, she opted for comfortable white sneakers, black sunglasses from Garrett Leight California Optical, a blush-colored handbag and dainty jewelry pieces.

18 Times Jennifer Lawrence Outdid Herself by Being... Herself

Her art gallerist fiancé also kept things casual for their outing. Cooke opted for a white long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, sneakers and black sunglasses.

It's clear the two lovebirds have off-the-charts chemistry, even when they're doing something as simple as walking down the street. To see their latest day date and all of the times they looked over-the-moon in love, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Smitten

Looking effortlessly chic, the newly engaged couple goes for a romantic stroll in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Straight Out of a Rom-Com

Can these two be any more cuter? The actress and her art gallerist beau lock eyes and cuddle during their daytime outing.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Inside Jokes

The 29-year-old star is all smiles as she walks with her arm wrapped around her future husband's.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Sparks Fly

Last June, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Brewing Romance

That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Packing the PDA

In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Day Date

Last July, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Best Image / BACKGRID

August 2018

The following month, the couple flew to Paris, where they were spotted stepping out in coordinating outfits.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

In the City of Love

The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris back in August. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

MEGA

When in Rome

Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

I Love You So Matcha

In October, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Engagement Rumors Swirl

The couple recently sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. Lawrence's rep later confirmed the happy engagement news to E! News.

 

After seeing their relationship timeline, all we can say is: Couple goals!

