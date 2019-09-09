Dirty John Season 2 Will Follow "One of America's Messiest Divorces"

Dirty John is coming back with another incredibly messy marriage to deal with.

Amanda Peet and Christian Slater will star in the new season of the anthology drama, which is moving from Bravo to USA, to tell the story of Betty Broderick and her husband Dan, a story that spans from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Peet plays Betty, "the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother." Slater plays Dan, her college sweetheart husband, who she supported through both medical and law school until he became a bigshot lawyer in San Diego.

Then Dan hired Linda, "a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past," and thus we get to the most dramatic part of the press release: "Betty's attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan's cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won't stop poking...until it's too late."