Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte's Latest Love

Princess Charlotte is no longer the baby Kate Middleton and Prince Williamdebuted to the world back in 2015.

Just last week, the now-4-year-old youngster stepped out with her mom, dad and older brother, Prince George, for their first day of school.

Ever the scene-stealer, the tot twirled her ponytail and shook hands with the head of the school, simultaneously proving how quickly time has flown for this royal.

For eagle-eyed observers, you might have noticed a telling accessory on Charlotte's bag in mom Kate's hand: a sequin unicorn keychain. It turns out the little lady loves unicorns.