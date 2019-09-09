Chance the Rapper Delays Tour to Experience ''Important Milestones'' With Newborn Daughter

Family over everything.

Chance the Rapper is prioritizing the people that matter most to him: his wife Kirsten Corley and two daughters. After welcoming his second child just last week, a baby girl named Marli, the 26-year-old star has made the tough decision to delay his tour in order to spend quality time with his loved ones.

"I thought it over for the past week and I've decided to push back my tour," he began his lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a photo with his newborn and 3-year-old daughter, Kensli. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work."

For the "Hot Shower" rapper, he says he didn't want to make the same mistake again of leaving his wife and baby alone during such an important time.