Sarah Palin's Husband Todd Files for Divorce After 30 Years of Marriage

Todd Palin has filed for divorce from Sarah Palin after over 30 years of marriage.
According to court records obtained by E! News, Todd filed for divorce on Friday, Sept. 6 at an Alaska courthouse. The Anchorage Daily News reports the 55-year-old cited the cause of their split as an "incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife."
In the filing, Todd requested joint custody of their son Trig Palin. Their other children, Willow, Track, Piper and Bristol Palin, are all over 18.
This August, the high school sweethearts celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary. In a 2011 interview, the former governor of Alaska shared that she and Todd eloped in 1988 because they wanted to save their parents from having to pay for an elaborate wedding. However, she later said that she told her kids, "Don't do what I did."
The Palin family later rose to fame when Sarah was named as Sen. John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential elections. At the time, Palin was the mayor of Wasilla, Alaska, but her quirky anecdotes about things like seeing Russia from her house made her a hit in the pop culture world, particularly on Saturday Night Live.
Moreover, her daughter Bristol made an even bigger impression on the world with her growing baby bump at the tender age of 17.
The entire Palin family continued to make headlines over the years, with Bristol's breakups and makeups becoming regular tabloid fodder. The nearly-consistent family drama made her a prime candidate for the MTV show Teen Mom, which she joined during its eight season. When the show premiered, Sarah made a few appearances until Bristol left the reality series in April 2019.
