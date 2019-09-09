Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Our Favorite Ongoing Love Story

Usually when your husband takes to social media and shares one of the most unflattering pictures ever taken of you, you may chide him for his obliviousness.

Unless your husband handpicked the 10 most "oops"-riddled pictures of you and sweetly posted all of them to remind the world how much he loves you. And you're Blake Lively, so even a blurry, mid-blink pic is still pretty good.

And that is how Ryan Reynolds chose to publicly mark his wife's 32nd birthday in August, with a bit of affectionate trolling that has become their thing when they're in the mood to share just how into each other they are with the online masses.

Which, noticeably, they aren't always in the mood to do, but they do so enough that fans have become downright invested in their now quietly epic love story.

Celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary Monday, they're presumably planning something special, if not too raucous—their third child is on the way. "Normally, we make something for each other," Lively told E! News in 2014, back when their union was on the newer side. "Because that's something that lasts and isn't something you just found and bought in a store."

But how will they scratch our seven-year itch when it comes to a creative new way to sass each other on social media?