Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Feel Like They're Already Winners After PCAs Podcast Nomination

by Stephanie Wenger & Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 11:13 AM
Getting personal may be one of the reasons that Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin is up for Pop Podcast of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards.
"We are very open and honest about our struggles, which then opens the door for our listeners to have that same experience and be able to relate," Jana Kramer shared exclusively with E! News at iHeartRadio's SoCalCountry at the Miller Lite Irwindale Brewery.
"Because we don't hold back and we talk about real stuff and we don't sugarcoat anything and we're not like, 'Our marriage is perfect.' No, we actually got into a fight on the way here and we're going to talk about it," the One Tree Hill actress added.
The married pair dish out advice about love, marriage and parenthood on the weekly show making them relatable to listeners.
"When people say that they don't feel as alone and it's helping their marriage, that's one of the biggest ones. When we do the Whine Down tour, couples come up to us and even the guys are starting to say this is helping," Mike Caussin explained.
See the PCAs Pop Podcast Nominees from Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard to Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
Paul Hebert for iHeartRadio
"A lot of the feedback we get from new listeners is while they are listening they go, ‘Wait, did they just say that? Did they really just talk about that?' There's maybe not that many podcasts that are like that," he continued.
The hosts also didn't hold back when sharing their excitement about their PCAs nomination.
"I think it's even more validating because we're so personal and open about everything so it's that much more rewarding. But it also feels like we already won. Now we're just going through the emotions and going to show up and have a good time. The names on that list? The Rogan Experience, Dax Shepard, Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad that won last year…" the former NFL player continued.
Whine Down is competing against Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, WTF with Marc Maron and The Joe Rogan Experience.
"People's Choice Awards is a big deal. There's a lot of movie stars there so this is pretty cool that we get to go," his wife gushed. "We'd never thought it would be for our podcast. It's exciting that it's something we turned into this and that people are validating it."
See all the big winners when the People's Choice Awards, air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and check out E! News for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?