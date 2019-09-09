Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp's Makeout Session Is Definitely NSFW

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are still going strong! So strong, in fact, that they're not afraid to engage in some serious PDA.

Days ago, The King co-stars were photographed having a pretty steamy makeout session while in Capri, Italy. Photos show Chalamet, 23, and Depp, 20, sharing a passionate kiss while on a boat with friends. The duo's lip-lock was seemingly so intense, it knocked Chalamet's hat right off. For the afternoon in Capri, Chalamet donned bright swim shorts while Depp wore a leopard-print bathing suit.

These photos of the couple have emerged shortly after they walked the red carpet at the premiere of their new Netflix movie, The King, at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.