How Angelina Jolie's Teenage Kids Have Helped Her Rediscover Herself

It's not hard for Angelina Jolie to remember what it was like to be a teen—she's a mom to four of of them.

As a famous parent to six youngsters in total, the star has been a mom for nearly two decades since adopting her first child, son Maddox, in 2002. Now, with four of her six kiddos in their teenage years, Jolie is harkening back to her own younger years.

"When your children are little you feel more 'mommy.' When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager," she told Hello! "You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I'm rediscovering myself."

The famous youngsters are now old enough to make their mama a meal on a special occasion.