Wendy Williams Doesn’t Know Who Ex Kevin Hunter "Became" After Cheating Scandal

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 6:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Wendy Williamsdoesn't know who her ex is, but she like the new woman she is. 

It's no secret by now the talk show maven parted ways with her former husband, Kevin Hunter, after he had a child with another woman. The TV star filed for divorce in April, citing irreconcilable differences. The two were married since November 1999 and share 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr

While Williams usually has her celebrity guests in the hot seat, the newly single star was facing the tough questions on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night. Naturally, her ex came up during a round of Andy Cohen's signature game, "Plead the Fifth."

"How would you describe your relationship with the other woman and are you behind the Ferrari repo?" the famed Bravo host asked, referencing rumors that she had her ex-man's car towed. 

Watch

Wendy Williams Reveals If She'll Marry Again

"I don't know what you're talking about," she responded, followed by a smirk into the camera. 

As for "the other woman," Williams doesn't know her. "I don't know these people. I don't know the baby. I don't know the woman. I don't know who Kevin became," she told Cohen. "I don't know who I am. Get outta here, Andy."

Williams does know what she's looking for in her new dating life, including that she will only date men between 48 and 65 years old and at least 5 feet 8 inches tall.  

Oh, and if she ever gets married again, she'll be getting a prenuptial agreement. "Abso-effing-lutely," the star responded to a fan question. 

While she is remaining cordial with her ex in honor of their decades-long relationship, these days, there's someone else she loves. 

"I really like the new me," she told Cohen. "I don't know who I've become, but I like her. She's smart. She's strong. She makes good choices and she's here for season 11."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , Breakups , , Divorces , Couples , Watch What Happens Live , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.