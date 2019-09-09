Wendy Williams Doesn’t Know Who Ex Kevin Hunter "Became" After Cheating Scandal

Wendy Williamsdoesn't know who her ex is, but she like the new woman she is.

It's no secret by now the talk show maven parted ways with her former husband, Kevin Hunter, after he had a child with another woman. The TV star filed for divorce in April, citing irreconcilable differences. The two were married since November 1999 and share 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

While Williams usually has her celebrity guests in the hot seat, the newly single star was facing the tough questions on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night. Naturally, her ex came up during a round of Andy Cohen's signature game, "Plead the Fifth."

"How would you describe your relationship with the other woman and are you behind the Ferrari repo?" the famed Bravo host asked, referencing rumors that she had her ex-man's car towed.