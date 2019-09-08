Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Recalls Attempting Suicide Over Cyberbullying

Jesy Nelson attempted suicide after being targeted by online trolls.

The Little Mix star opened up about her experience in a new BBC Three documentary called Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

As fans will recall, Nelson auditioned for The X Factor in 2011. While she auditioned as a solo artist, she was eventually put into a girl group called Little Mix with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. During one of the episodes, the band sang a cover of Nicki Minaj's hit "Super Bass." They then gathered backstage to watch their performance on YouTube.

"I was very naive," she told The Guardian in an interview published Sunday. "I thought it would be people giving their opinion on our performance. But nearly every comment was about the way I looked: 'She's a fat ugly rat'; ‘How has she got in this girl group?'; ‘How is the fat one in this?'"

Soon, Nelson became "obsessed" with reading people's comments.

"I had a routine of waking up, going on Twitter, searching for the worst things I could about myself. I'd type in the search bar: 'Jesy fat', or ‘Jesy ugly', and see what would come up," she told the newspaper. "Sometimes I didn't even need to do that, I'd just write 'Jesy' and then I'd see all the horrible things. Everyone told me to ignore it–but it was like an addiction."