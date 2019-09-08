Kendall Jenner Admits She Misses Walking in New York Fashion Week

Fans are used to seeing Kendall Jenner rock a runway; however, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't walking in any New York Fashion Week shows this year.
"It's a lot more mellow to just go," Kendall, who is serving as a spectator, told Vogue in an interview published Saturday, "but I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'"
Still, Kendall has enjoyed several Fashion Week festivities this year. For instance, she attended the Longchamp show this weekend and wore a long-sleeved dress from the brand's Spring 2020 collection.
"I love New York," she told the magazine. "All the Fashion Weeks, everyone gathers together for each one, but for this one specifically, it's those people and then some. It's so fun, and everybody is ready to have a good time."
Fashionistas have watched Kendall strut her stuff at New York Fashion Week before. She's also hit the catwalk for Paris, Milan and London Fashion Week. However, balancing it all can be stressful. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans watched Kendall call her mom Kris Jenner after she experienced an anxiety attack during Fashion Week.
"Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up," the momager explained at the time. "Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Weeks and when she's traveling a lot. Milan is coming up and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming."
However, W reports she'll be returning to the runway this season.
Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The celebrity isn't the only one from the famous family enjoying a little time in the Big Apple. Kim Kardashian is also expected to make a Fashion Week appearance.
"Kim is going to be here, but I think she gets here the day that I leave," Kendall told E! News at the Longchamp show. "So, we're going to miss each other."
Of course, the sisters can still stay in touch via group chat. In fact, Kendall said the siblings have several chats going right now.
