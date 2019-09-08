Jed Wyatt Says He Supports Hannah Brown on DWTS But Probably Won't Watch

The Bachelorette alum Jed Wyatt totally supports show star and exHannah Brown over her upcoming run on Dancing With the Stars. Just don't expect him to, uh, tune in.

She will compete on the ABC dancing competition series' 28th season, which will premiere on September 16, less than two months after it was revealed that she and Wyatt got engaged and then broke up after he told her he casually dated another woman up to a week before The Bachelorette began filming. The woman in question has disputed his account.

When asked if he planned to watch Dancing With the Stars this season, Wyatt told E! News, "To be honest, I've never watched that show so I'm probably still not going to watch that show."

"But I support Hannah and I know she'll do good," he continued. "She's like a super fast learner and she dominates things very quickly, like, she picks up on stuff like this [snaps his finger], so I'm sure she'll do good."

Wyatt made his comments on Saturday at iHeartRadio's SoCal Country event at the Miller Lite Irwindale Brewery in Irwindale, California, where he performed a set.