Kristen Stewart Weighs in on Robert Pattinson's Batman Role

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 12:46 PM

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson

Getty Images

No hard feelings here! Kristen Stewart says it's "awesome" that her ex and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson is the next Batman.

In May, Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that the 33-year-old British actor signed a deal to play the Caped Crusader in the new film The Batman.

"Oh man, I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," Stewart, 29, told Variety at a screening of her film Seberg at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. "I am so happy for him, it's crazy. It just feels like, I dunno. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' Yeah, yeah, it's awesome."

Stewart and Pattinson dated for three years while playing couple Bella and Edward in the Twilight films. They broke up in 2013, and have gone on to date other people. Her most recent love interests have been women.

 Stewart is attending the Toronto International Film festival with girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

In 2018, Stewart and Pattinson had a surprise reunion atLily-Rose Depp's at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. The two spent some time chatting outside while Stewart smoked a cigarette. The two appeared "friendly" and on "good terms," an eyewitness told E! News at the time.

