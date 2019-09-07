Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are All Smiles as They Sit Front Row at New York Fashion Week

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha
Fresh off the catwalk!
With Fashion Week in full effect, celebs are flocking to the hottest shows and parties in New York City. From Kendall Jenner to Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, Hollywood's biggest stars are making their way to the runway.
More surprisingly, though, Jenelle Evans and her beau David Eason sat front row at the InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows, where ELF SACKS featured its latest clothes, accessories and shoes for its Spring and Summer 2020 collection.
For the special occasion, which was held on Saturday, Sept. 7, the former Teen Mom OG star strutted her stuff in a body-hugging mini dress, which featured a classic striped pattern. She paired her dress with an over-sized denim jacket, black strappy heels and a fiery red-orange lip.
David kept things stylish as well, as he donned spicy orange pants, an off white button-down and fancy shoes.
Evans took to her Instagram Stories to share a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the runway show. "It's a goat," the reality TV personality captioned one video clip, which featured a model wearing a flashy and colorful ensemble.
Farrah Abraham also made an appearance at the show and debuted some blonde hair (although, it's most likely a wig).
Instagram
It appears the couple is still enjoying their night out in the Big Apple, as Jenelle recently posted they were at the Sugar Factory. "We can't eat all of this," she captioned one video, along with a crying-face emoji.
This isn't the first time this year the former Teen Mom star has attended NYFW. Back in February, she turned it into a family affair at the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections show. She hit up the runway with daughter Ensley Jolie Eason and her step-daughter Maryssa Eason.
This time around, however, it seems Evan and Eason are the only ones going to the catwalks. On Saturday, the MTV star's mom Barbara Evans posted an Instagram video that she was with her daughter's kids, Jace and Kaiser.
"Jace , Kaiser and I on Oak Island,NC day after Hurricane Dorian. The calm after the terrible storm," Barbara wrote.
Despite the couple's rocky year after the dog shooting scandal, it appears Jenelle and David are trying to bounce back.
With NYFW still going strong, we just might see the couple sitting front row at more shows.