Victoria's Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Reveals She Got Engaged at Her ''Favorite Place'' Burning Man

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 5:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A proposal to remember!

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro revealed the special news that she's engaged to her longtime love and basketball player Joakim Noah. And it turns out he popped the big question when they were at Burning Man.

"I'm a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn't touch my phone for 5 days and I don't have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life," the Brazilian model began her heartwarming Instagram post. "@stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed And I couldn't be happier! We are getting married guys."

Naturally, the 28-year-old star wore the most Burning Man outfit during her proposal. It appeared she was topless and wearing colorful pasties that matched her neon green skirt and underwear.

Taking to his Instagram, the 34-year-old athlete also reminisced over the special moment he got down on one knee.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Engagements

"Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life," he wrote. "Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn... I will never forget that. I got your back picanha!!!"

He continued, "I know you know because I tell you everyday. I love u. On another note this wedding is about to be lit."

The 28-year-old model began dating the NBA player in 2018 and now they're taking their relationship to the next level! Congrats to the couple on their engagement and this exciting chapter.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Couples , Engagements , Models , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.