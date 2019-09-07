Ashley Graham Cradles Baby Bump and Looks Like a Princess at Harper's BAZAAR ICONS Party

A pregnant and regal-looking Ashley Graham, a slew of fellow models including past and present Victoria's Secret Angels and some of the hottest stars in Hollywood rocked the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR's ICONS by Carine Roitfeld celebration on Friday. She also sported a jeweled headband.
Graham, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, showcased and cradled her baby bump in a custom black high neck 16Arlington halter gown with a semi sheer lace skirt with a thigh-high slit and black stiletto sandals as she walked the red carpet at the bash, which took place at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and was presented by Cartier.
Roitfeld, the magazine's global fashion director, was spotted chatting with Graham and rubbing her baby bump.
Guests that were greeted with glasses of Moet & Chandon Champagne as they entered. Victoria's Secret models such as Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow and Lais Ribeiro, and retired Angels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio were all spotted at the event, as were Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, Euphoria's Zendaya, Orange Is the New Black's Dascha Polanco, Morenca Baccarin and Vanessa Hudgens, who hung out with a group of girlfriends.
Kehlani arrived with her new beau, rapper YG. The two had made their public debut as a couple at a New York Fashion Week runway show earlier in the day. At the ICONS party, she was spotted posing for pics alone before they sat together.
Paris Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild were spotted giggling and talking with friends inside a restroom. Upon exiting, Paris bumped into Tiffany Haddish and the two had a chat.
The event featured a performance from Alicia Keys, who brought the house down. Woodley was spotted dancing with friends.
See photos from Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld:
