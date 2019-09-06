See Jessica Biel and More Stars Dazzle at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

George Pimentel/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 5:47 PM
Jessica Biel, Neve Campbell and more stars are bringing the heat to the Toronto International Film Festival.
TIFF kicked off earlier this week, and while the Canadian event is not as glamorous as Cannes, stars are dressed to the nines for the various red carpet events. Jessica Biel turned up to the festivities in a Fendi ensemble that was bright, beautiful and bold. Neve Campbell, on the other hand, went a bit edgier with her black patent leather dress that featured a thigh-high leg-slit, spacious pockets and a flattering neckline.
As for the men, casual-cool is the name of the game in the windy city of Toronto. There were plenty of sport jackets, casual slacks and loafers on the carpet.
When evening approached, stars like Brie Larsonand Dakota Johnsontook the style up a notch with floor-length, designer gowns that stood in stark contrast to the casual sleek daytime ensembles.
To see how the stars made the red carpet their runway, check out the gallery below!
George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF
This potential Best Dressed star wears a Givenchy spring 2020 look fresh off the runway.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
A newly-single Jamie steps out in a fedora and suit
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
The starlet is the belle of the ball in a Christian Dior fall-winter couture dress.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Toronto goes old Hollywood for this retro look from the Jurassic World star.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The actress' presence on the red carpet is a gift, so it's fitting that she sports a bow dress from Giambattista Valli's fall 2019 line.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star puts his best foot forward in this red, blue and black outfit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fall colors are here and better than ever with this power-suit moment.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We are hair for the longer locks the American Horror Story star sports on the TIFF carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The I Am Woman star wears an eye-catching dress on the carpet.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
The Goldfinch stars strike a pose in their trendy ensembles while promoting their highly-anticipated film.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Whoever said that combining patterns is a fashion faux pas was clearly wrong, because this look is to die for! The actress sports a Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 look.
GP Images/Getty Images
The Lion star looks dashing as always in his jacket and white button-up.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Pockets, patent leather and pumps, what more could a girl ask for?
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for AT&T
This actress is dripping from head to toe in Dior.
