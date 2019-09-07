Every Time Rihanna's Style Stole the Show at Fashion Week

Rihannais a woman of many talents.

Fashion, music, makeup, dancing—what can't she do? So, it was little surprise when the Barbadian beauty dipped her toe into the world of fashion and seemingly made a huge splash. The singer is now one of the most successful businesswomen in not just the fashion industry, but the world at large. 

This year, she made history when the luxury brand LVMH (Louis Vuitton—Moët Hennessy) announced that they would be making a luxury fashion line named Fenty with the star. Not only is she the first woman of color to head a maison for LVMH, but it's the first time that the company has opened a fashion line in 41 years, which speaks volumes to the confidence that the luxury brand has in the singer. 

It just goes to show that Ri-Ri's various fashion week appearances over the years, in addition to her business savvy skills, made an impression on the fashion world. 

To take a look back on the 31-year-old's journey from humble pop star to fashion mogul, check out the gallery below!

Rihanna, Karl Lagerfeld

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Humble Beginnings

In one of her first fashion week appearances, the singer turns heads in a sexy floor-length sweater and a string of pearls that Coco Chanel would approve of.

Rihanna

Splash News

Bangin' Look

"We Found Love" with this daring hat and shawl.

ESC: Rihanna

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior

Goth Glam

When in Paris, one must wear a beret, especially if it's as stylish and chic as this one.

Rihanna, 2014 PFW, Givenchy

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Street Chic

Streetwear meets designer with this stylish track suit. Plus, who doesn't love a fascinator-inspired ball cap?

Rihanna, 2009 PFW, Christian Dior

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Throwback Moment

The singer evokes a sense of old Hollywood in this glamorous all-black ensemble.

Rihanna

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Snow White

Ri-Ri pulls out all the stops for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton menswear show.

ESC: April Horoscopes, Rihanna

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Caped Crusader

The 2016 Dior spring show calls for a combination of patent leather and delicate pastels.

ESC: PFW Celeb Street Style, Rihanna

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Dior

Cold Shoulder

Nothing says glam more than a studded white ensemble and big gold hoops.

Rihanna

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma

Pretty in Pink

Unsurprisingly, fashion week attendees are a fan of the all-pink ensemble.

Rihanna, New York Fashion Week Fall 2016

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA

Goth Goddess

Fashionistas knew that Rihanna had a definite future in the world of fashion when she debuted her styles at the Fenty Rihanna x Puma fall show in 2016. 

Rihanna

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Christian Dior

A La Mode

The singer dazzles in her luminous pearls at the 2015 Christian Dior cruise show. 

Rihanna, NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bright Like a Diamond

Before she became a fashion designer, the star supported fellow musician Kanye West at his Kanye West x Adidas Originals show in 2015.

