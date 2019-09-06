Project Runway's Chris March Dead at 56

Project Runway star Chris March has passed away.

TMZ reports the fashion and costume designer, who competed on Season 4 of the competition series, died at the age of 56 following a long health battle.

Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen mourned the loss in a heartfelt Instagram post, which read, "This is how I'm going to remember Chris March, dressed as Lisa Vanderpump as I wear a Giggy costume he made for one of our first Halloween specials. Chris was a finalist on Season 4 of Project Runway. He designed for everyone from Beyoncé, Gaga, Madonna, Meryl, Prince and many legendary downtown drag queens (And Sonja Morgan!). He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight. #RIP"

In 2017, March suffered a near-fatal fall in his apartment that left him in a coma for the next two months. A GoFundMe was launched on March's behalf to help offset the financial woes of his ongoing medical treatments. Following his hospitalization, March entered a nursing facility.

"I came close to death many times—they called my family and they were told if they wanted to say goodbye to come right away," he said of the debilitating accident.