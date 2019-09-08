Kim Kardashian Tests Positive for Lupus Antibodies Amid Health Battle on KUWTK

Nobody likes a waiting game, especially when it has anything to do with your health.

So it wasn't a surprise to seeKim Kardashian stressed out upon receiving potentially troubling news from her doctor during Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season premiere (in fact, for those who've dealt with something similar, it was probably pretty relatable).

After undergoing a blood test to determine the cause of some painful physical symptoms she'd been dealing with for some time—swollen joints, headaches, general fatigue—the KKW Beauty founder got a call from Dr. Daniel Wallace with her results later on in the episode.

"Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis," Wallace explained, before going on to list a handful of the illnesses' corresponding side effects, joint pain and exhaustion among them. Still, the doctor made sure to remind her that these test results alone don't necessarily confirm the actual presence of either disease. "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings," he said, and they scheduled a follow-up appointment for Friday of that week.

Post-phone call, an immediately tearful Kim told Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, "I'm freaking out."