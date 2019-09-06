Felicity Huffman Faces One Month in Prison in College Admission Scandal

Federal prosecutors involved in the case against Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are suggesting that Felicity serve one month in prison and a $20,000 fine.

According to a court filing, the federal prosecutors in the college admission scandal have decided that Huffman's actions were "deliberate and manifestly criminal." In turn, they call for the Desperate Housewives star to serve one month in prison and pay a $20,000 fine, per her previous plea agreement.

In Huffman's response to the filing, the actress asks the judge to instead allow her to serve a year of probation and community service. Included in her response are Letters in Aid of Testimony written by family and friends, including Eva Longoriaand husband William H. Macy. The aforementioned letters detail the reasons why the judge should agree to her team's suggested sentence.

In April, it was revealed in the plea agreement obtained by E! News, that Felicity agreed to a plea deal that promised the U.S. Attorney would recommend a prison sentence at the "low end" of the sentencing range, in addition to a "fine or other financial penalty."