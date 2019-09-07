This Weekend's Best Sales: Nordstrom, SheIn & More

  By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 3:00 AM

Shopping, Sale

Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

Addition Elle
SHOP NOW: Save an extra 40% off sale items.

Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 20% off sale items.

BaubleBar
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off sale item, with prices starting at just $10; score 15% off full price items with promo code FALLFAVES 

Gap
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% on thousands of sale items, plus take an extra 20% off your purchase with code FRESH.

ModCloth
SHOP NOW: Score dresses under $60.

NFL Shop
SHOP NOW: Save up to $30 off last-chance styles.

Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% on faves like Something Navy, Madewell, Faithfull the Brand and more.

Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW: Save big during the Ugg and J.Crew flash sales.

Revolve
SHOP NOW: Score deals on favorite brands like Free People, Kendall + Kylie, BB Dakota  and more.

SheIn
SHOP NOW: Nab on-trend items for as low as $2 during the Summer Clearance sale.

Ulta
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% with new deals every day during the 21 Days of Beauty sale event.

Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% on farmhouse finds and up to 75% off bedroom deals.

