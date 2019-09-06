Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Are a Dream Mother/Daughter Duo on Bless the Harts

Bless the Harts may already have the distinction of being part of Fox's already impressive slate of animated comedies, but there's one other element that gives the show a leg up on all the other shows: Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

The former SNL and Bridesmaids costars play mother and daughter on the new Fox comedy, which follows a Southern family that is always broke, but rich "in friends, family, and laughter."

In two exclusive new videos, Rudolph and Wiig give us a little insight into their characters. Wiig plays Jenny, the center of the family, a single working mom who loves a boxed wine and speaking to Jesus.

"Jenny, I think, is just trying to keep it together and run this household," Wiig says.