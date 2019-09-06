Khloe Kardashian Wants "All of Us" to Move on After Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashianis closing an unforgettable chapter of her life.

Seven months after Tristan Thompsonand Jordyn Woods scandal, the reality star is ready to turn a new page.

"I'm not someone that holds a grudge. If I do that, it's only gonna affect me and I'm genuinely, I don't even—that chapter is closed for me," she told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show Friday after he asked how she felt when Kylie Jenner asked her if Woods could reach out through a handwritten letter. "I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day and that's genuinely how I feel."

However, True Thompson's mom has some thoughts about apologies. "I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it's how you handle it and I think your apologies have to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it's not sincere," she said.