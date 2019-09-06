Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Welcome Baby No. 2

It's a party of four!

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley made an exciting and special announcement on Friday, Sept. 6., that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Marli.

Kirsten took to Instagram to share the baby news with fans, writing, "Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here." Along with the announcement, Kirsten posted a photo of Marli wearing a onesie that reads, "I am who he says I am."

This marks the second child and second daughter for the longtime couple, who are already parents to 3-year-old Kensli Bennett. So the "No Problem" singer is still very much the man of the house!

Earlier this March, Kirsten dropped the news that she and her husband were expecting baby number two. "Oh yeah, we're pregnant," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo that showed off her growing baby bump. Chiming in, the 26-year-old rapper wrote, "New baby droppin September."