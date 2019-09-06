Miley Cyrus Goes Underwater For Emotional "Slide Away" Music Video

Miley Cyrus is giving us all the feels with the "Slide Away" music video.

As if people weren't already sobbing enough already, the singer is taking things up a notch with her new music video. In the newly released video, the singer is underwater which perfectly complements the emotionally-charged lyrics that seemingly describe her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

In the visual, we see Miley at a house, watching people around her party away.

The music video's debut comes nearly a month after Miley dropped the song that is now being hailed as the breakup anthem of the year. At the time, Cyrus was in the midst of ending one relationship and beginning another. A source told E! News, "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

Those sentiments were reflected in the lyrics: "I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now."