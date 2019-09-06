EXCLUSIVE!

Camila Cabello Calls Her Three PCAs Nominations "Surreal": See the Star's Reaction

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 8:58 AM

Ooh, la, la, Camila Cabello is nominated for the People's Choice Awards!

E! News caught up with the singer at the ELLE Women in Music event on Thursday night where the star gushed about how much being nominated means to her.

"I'm so excited! I mean, I remember watching the PCAs when I was little," the artist revealed. "So it's always really surreal for me to watch those kinds of shows and be like, 'Oh my god, I used to watch this when I was little and now [I] get to have my name in there which is really cool."

The songstress actually has her name in there a few times, as she scored three PCAs nominations for The Female Artist, Song and Music Video of 2019. The latter two are nominations she shares with Shawn Mendes for their collaborative track "Señorita".

The performer certainly is busy, having just released her singles "Liar" and "Shameless" from her upcoming album Romance, but she still had time to give gratitude to her fans for the PCAs nomination saying, "Thank you guys. The people!"

2019 E! People's Choice Awards: By The Numbers

Whether Cabello goes home with one of those three trophies or not is up to you, as the E! People's Choice Awards winners are entirely determined by your votes.

Voting is open now and you can vote 25 times per day, per platform on the website or by taking to Twitter. 

Whether Cabello goes home with one of those three trophies or not is up to you, as the E! People's Choice Awards winners are entirely determined by your votes.

Voting is open now and you can vote 25 times per day, per platform on the website or by taking to Twitter.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

