Camila Cabello Calls Her Three PCAs Nominations "Surreal": See the Star's Reaction

Ooh, la, la, Camila Cabello is nominated for the People's Choice Awards!

E! News caught up with the singer at the ELLE Women in Music event on Thursday night where the star gushed about how much being nominated means to her.

"I'm so excited! I mean, I remember watching the PCAs when I was little," the artist revealed. "So it's always really surreal for me to watch those kinds of shows and be like, 'Oh my god, I used to watch this when I was little and now [I] get to have my name in there which is really cool."

The songstress actually has her name in there a few times, as she scored three PCAs nominations for The Female Artist, Song and Music Video of 2019. The latter two are nominations she shares with Shawn Mendes for their collaborative track "Señorita".

The performer certainly is busy, having just released her singles "Liar" and "Shameless" from her upcoming album Romance, but she still had time to give gratitude to her fans for the PCAs nomination saying, "Thank you guys. The people!"