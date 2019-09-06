Chris Hemsworth's Beloved Dog Sunny Goes Missing

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's dog Sunny has gone missing.

Tracey Sparkes, a reported friend of the couple, shared the news via Facebook earlier this week.

"Sunny is still missing, now approaching her third night lost," she wrote via the Byron Bay Community Board. "Please keep a look out for her."

Sparkes claimed the dog was last seen "around [the] Talofa area," which is a small New South Wales rural location in Australia.

"She ran off after getting a zap from electric fencing," she added. "She is a large cream Groodle, very friendly."

She also asked the Facebook followers to call a certain number if they find the four-legged friend.

Hemsworth's trainer Luke Zocchi also noted that the dog is microchipped. In addition, he shared a "lost dog" sign on Instagram, which described the pooch as a "much loved family pet."

"Asking for anyone's help if you can help us find Sundog?" he wrote on the social network.