Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Sisters' Exes She Likes the Most

Kendall Jenner is spilling secrets...and it's all thanks to Jimmy Fallon!

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, the 23-year-old supermodel took part in a game of "Pour It Out" with the late-night host. In the game, Kendall and Jimmy were given personal questions to answer, but they didn't have to reveal the question. So, after they answered, they had to decide whether to take a shot of alcohol or share the question with the world.

Kendall went first, reading her question before saying, "Oh shoot." Then, after taking a minute to think about it, Kendall answered, "Scott...like Disick."

"That question could be anything, but the answer's Scott Disick?" Jimmy asked Kendall.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then decided to reveal the question, opting not to take the shot. So, what was the question? "Which of your sisters' exes do you like the most?"