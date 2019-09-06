Kehlani and Rapper YG Go Public With Their Romance at New York Fashion Week

It looks like Kehlani has a new man.

The 24-year-old singer attended New York Fashion Week with 29-year-old rapper YG. The artists headed into the Kith runway show hand in hand.

When reporters asked if the two are "official," the "Gangsta" star seemingly confirmed the new romance.

"Mhmm," she replied, as shown in a video captured by TMZ.

The two also enjoyed a private dinner at TAO after the appearance.

Later on, Kehlani posted a picture of YG giving her a sweet smooch.

"Cats out the bag," she captioned the shot.

The celebrities made a stylish pair. Kehlani wore a blue, pinstriped blazer for the outing and accessorized her look with plenty of bling. She also slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail. Meanwhile, YG opted for a black leather jacket with a firey design, which he paired with a white shirt, dark pants and some sparkly red shoes.