Sunnyside Stars Introduce NBC's Newest Comedy in Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 8:00 AM

Sunnyside, New Fall Shows, 2019

NBC

Ready to disco? 

We're just a couple weeks away from the debut of NBC's newest comedy Sunnyside and E! News has a sweet first look at the show, from executive producers Kal Penn and Mike Schur.

Penn stars as a disgraced city councilman "who has totally lost his way 'til these five immigrants from different backgrounds hire him to help them study for their citizenship test," as Penn explains in the exclusive video below. 

The video will also introduce you to the new study group full of delightful oddballs, played by Joel Kim Booster, Poppy Liu, Diana-Maria Riva, Kiran Deol, Moses Storm, and Samba Schutte

Watch

Kal Penn Says Sunnyside on NBC Is His Dream Show

The show was created and written by Penn, and features one of the most diverse casts on TV. 

"This is a real story. I think people come here and it is hard to become a citizen," Joel Kim Booster says. "It is challenging, it is work, and it is also contrasting that with a lot of humor." 

"The show is patriotic without being political," Moses Storm explains.

Watch the full video below! 

Sunnyside premieres Thursday, September 26 on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.

