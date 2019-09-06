Meet TV's Most Unexpected Sisters on Almost Family

Sometimes you can find a family in the weirdest, most awkward of ways.

Fox's new show Almost Family tells the story of a woman (Brittany Snow) who thinks she's an only child until she discovers that her fertility doctor father (Timothy Hutton) has been using his own genetic material to father dozens of children. This leads her to two sisters she never knew about, former best friend Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echakunwoke) and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Emily Osment), and a whole bunch of new issues that naturally come when your father goes to jail for a serious, life-altering crime and you suddenly discover a whole bunch of new half-siblings.

