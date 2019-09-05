Kylie Rae Harris Reflects on Death in Tearful Video Posted Hours Before Fatal Car Crash

Kylie Rae Harris' last upload to her Instagram account paints an emotional portrait of her final hours.

The country music singer passed away at the age of 30 following a three-vehicle accident in New Mexico on Wednesday. Harris was road tripping to a scheduled performance at a music festival when she posted a series of videos reflecting on personal family memories and the loss of those closest to her.

Struggling to hold back tears, Harris recalled visiting relatives in the area as a child, saying, "Literally everybody that was here has passed away except for my uncle and including my dad. I'm going to cry."

"I've been driving for almost 12 hours and you would think that's so exhausting and boring but like, the last couple of hours driving through the mountains and remembering my place in the back seat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here. Like, it was the f--king best," she continued.