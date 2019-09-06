See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Spring 2020

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 3:00 AM

Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Spring 2019 - Katie Holmes

The stars are beginning to align in the Big Apple. 

For another season, celebrities are expected to flock to the fashion capitals of the world for the bi-annual, month-long tradition known as fashion week. In addition to the acclaimed editors, writers, photographers, models and stylists for whom the event is a work staple, fans can also expect to see Hollywood stars posing in designer duds and occupying the front rows of the industry's most anticipated shows—or walking the catwalks of them. 

Of course, the runways are only part of the month-long fashion event—there are also luncheons and dinners, presentations and parties, and plenty of street style to top things off. 

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Spring 2020

Needless to say, the stars will be out and about this month, beginning in New York and going on to London, Milan and Paris—so keep your eyes peeled!

Not to fret, we'll help you stay up to date on every celebrity sighting this fashion month. Look no further than E!'s gallery above and be sure to check back in for more as the month goes on!

