Nicki Minaj Says She's Retiring From Music to "Have My Family"

Has the queen's reign come to an end?

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Thursday to share an important announcement with her fans.

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she tweeted. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

The tweet certainly surprised her followers, and many wondered if the rapper was pulling a prank.

"Nicki stop this ain't funny," one commenter wrote. "I'm not prepared for this [right now]."

"Please say sike," added another.

Others questioned if a fifth album would ever see the light of day.

"@NICKIMINAJ WE NEED NM5," a follower tweeted.

Still, many pledged to support the star no matter what.

"Whatever decision you make, we want you to be happy," a social media user claimed.