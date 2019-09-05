Vanderpump Rules' Faith Stowers Is Pregnant

Faith Stowers is about to be a mom!
The reality TV star known for her appearances on Ex on the Beach, The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules dropped a big announcement on Instagram this week.
As it turns out, she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Marcio Marchena II!
"I'm excited to start this new chapter in my life with my heart and best friend!" Faith wrote on Instagram while holding a sonogram. "At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!"
She added on Instagram Stories, "My life just got brighter and my heart is full. Thank you for the love."
After the news was revealed, several co-stars including Da'Vonne Rogers couldn't help but express their excitement on social media. "Can't wait to spoil your little bundle of joy," Angela Babicz wrote online. Kam Williams added, "Congrats!"
Fans first met Faith on season four of Vanderpump Rules when she worked at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR.
While she wasn't one of the main cast members, she found herself in the drama after she slept with co-star Jax Taylor. She would ultimately quit her job at the West Hollywood restaurant to explore other TV adventures including Ex on the Beach.
Most recently, she joined the cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 but quit during the second episode.
While her future on the small screen remains top-secret—for now—the reality TV veteran appears more than excited to continue her journey to motherhood.
Congratulations on the big news, girl!