Vanderpump Rules' Faith Stowers Is Pregnant

Faith Stowers is about to be a mom!

The reality TV star known for her appearances on Ex on the Beach, The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules dropped a big announcement on Instagram this week.

As it turns out, she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Marcio Marchena II!

"I'm excited to start this new chapter in my life with my heart and best friend!" Faith wrote on Instagram while holding a sonogram. "At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!"

She added on Instagram Stories, "My life just got brighter and my heart is full. Thank you for the love."