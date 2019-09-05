Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Says a Suicide Attempt Led to His Recent Hospitalization

Sometimes, there's more than what meets the eye.

In the latest podcast episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley and his eldest son Kyle Chrisley sat down to set the record straight on some of the many headlines surrounding their family.

As it turns out, Kyle's recent health scare was more serious than fans first thought.

"I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it and I tried to take my own life," he revealed in the podcast. "With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on."

"I think some of the medications they put you on—that you had not been on—one of the side effects is suicidal tendencies and we're now off of that," Todd added when supporting his son.