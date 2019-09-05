Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and More Stars Celebrate Their 2019 PCAs Nominations on Social Media

It's time to celebrate! The People's Choice Awards nominations were revealed Wednesday and stars took to social media to show their gratitude and thank their fans.

Jennifer Lopez wrote a special message to her supporters on Twitter after receiving nominations for Style Star and Concert Tour of 2019 for It's My Party.

The World of Dance judge wasn't the only celebrity to share their excitement about the PCAs nominations on social media.

On Instagram, Halle Berry reflected on her experience making John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum after finding out about her nomination for The Action Movie Star of 2019.

TV stars including Mandy Moore , Jameela Jamil and Kris Jenner all posted on social media as they celebrated their People's Choice Awards nominations.

In between Dancing with the Stars rehearsals, former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, posted a video message on Twitter to thank her fans for the support over the course of her journey on the show. Check out her full post below.