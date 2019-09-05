Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Harry Styles and More Stars Make Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 10:36 AM

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 CFDA Awards

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

It was quite a stylish year. 

With the final months of 2019 upon us, Vanity Fair has unveiled its annual "Best Dressed" list and, trust us, you'll recognize the names—and more than likely, a few outfits will come to mind. 

From Priyanka Choprato Dwyane WadeAmal Clooney to Keanu Reeves, the stars that made the magazine's lineup this year come from every corner of Hollywood, include some newcomers to the list and, above all, embody their own very distinct aesthetic, down to the unique accessories.

In fact, the retired basketball pro, featured with famous wife Gabrielle Union, said his signature accessory is his most overused: the fanny pack. "When we travel, I'm responsible for the travel documents," he explained to the magazine. 

Not to fret—the stars on this list are being celebrated for their individual style and the array of fashion statements they've made this year, whether it be Jason Momoa's headline-making Fendi scrunchie at the 2019 Oscars or self-described "Renaissance bitch" Billy Porter's iconic Christian Siriano tuxedo gown worthy of its own golden statuette. 

Watch

Celine Dion Was Actually Ready to Camp at 2019 Met Gala

For fashionistas like Solange KnowlesZendayaRihanna, first-time honoree Céline Dion and Jennifer Lopez, this recognition comes amid years of trendsetting. "Since that plunging Versace in 2000, Jennifer Lopez has proven that sex appeal is not the enemy of chic," 2019 Best Dressed List committee member Kimberly Drew told the magazine. "She's simply iconic."

Lena WaitheHarry StylesGemma ChanMahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz,Brad PittBella Hadid, Rami MalekElle Fanningand Frank Oceanare some more of the big names on this year's list of style stars—and judging by their most memorable looks, the recognition is absolutely deserved. 

Check out some of their standout looks below and see Vanity Fair's full list here

Billy Porter, Best Dressed Stars, 91st Academy Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

The actor made an everlasting mark on Hollywood fashion with this look. 

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Leave it to this trendsetting pair to coordinate in pink their own way. 

Priyanka Chopra, Best Dressed Stars, BeautyCon

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra

The actress gave a white suit a twist with touches of sheer black. 

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

Zoe Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star made white biker shorts perfectly bridal

Harry Styles

Shutterstock

Harry Styles

For his first time at the Met Gala, the performer turned heads in see-through Gucci

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

This A-list couple always sets a new bar for dressing fabulously. 

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians star brought a burst of color and fun to the 2019 Oscars in her bold Valentino gown.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 CFDA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

The fashionista proved how worthy she was of the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Awards by showing up in this standout orange two-piece look by Ralph Lauren. 

Celine Dion, Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Celine Dion

The songstress brought her style A-game to Paris Fashion Week. 

Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya

The Euphoria star was unforgettably—and quite literally—the belle of the ball as high fashion Cinderella at the 2019 Met Gala

Stay pop cultured with E! News

