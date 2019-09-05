Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Step Out Holding Hands During Rare Date Night

This date night is done oh so right!

They may be one of Hollywood's most private couples. But on Wednesday evening, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes stepped out for a rare dinner date in Los Angeles.

In photos exclusively obtained by E! News, the proud parents were seen enjoying a two-hour dinner at a neighborhood restaurant.

Eva looked beautiful in a floral print dress and leather heels. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and sunglasses around her neck. As for Ryan, he looked handsome in navy blue dress pants and a striped button-down.

"They arrived together at the restaurant at 8 p.m. and left around 10 p.m. They were both pretty happy to be going out for dinner," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They held each other's hand pretty tight from the restaurant to their car by the valet."