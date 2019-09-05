Normani Joins The Voice As Kelly Clarkson's Advisor

Get ready to feel some serious "Motivation."
E! News can announce that Normani will be heading to The Voice this season as Kelly Clarkson's advisor, bringing together two powerhouses who both happen to have come from singing competitions themselves.
Clarkson obviously won the first season of American Idol, and Normani became part of Fifth Harmony after competing on The X-Factor in 2012, which means they've got a hell of a lot of competition experience to offer the new contestants on season 17 of The Voice.
Normani just released her single "Motivation" (and its incredible throwback video) on August 16, and then blew everybody's minds with her performance of the Ariana Grande-written bop on the VMAs.
This is Kelly's fourth season as a coach, and her previous advisors have included Hailee Steinfeld, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, and former Voice winners Cassadee Pope and Brynn Cartelli. In the first season without Adam Levine as a coach, she's joined by Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.
The Voice premieres Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
