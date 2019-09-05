Normani Joins The Voice As Kelly Clarkson's Advisor

Get ready to feel some serious "Motivation."

E! News can announce that Normani will be heading to The Voice this season as Kelly Clarkson's advisor, bringing together two powerhouses who both happen to have come from singing competitions themselves.

Clarkson obviously won the first season of American Idol, and Normani became part of Fifth Harmony after competing on The X-Factor in 2012, which means they've got a hell of a lot of competition experience to offer the new contestants on season 17 of The Voice.