Dr. Phil Addresses Bam Margera's Return to Rehab After Intervention

Dr. Phil addressed his intervention with Bam Margera on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Back in August, the Jackass star took to social media to open up about his trips to rehab and ask the talk show host for help.

"He started posting things, I guess, on Instagram or whatever," Dr. Phil recalled to Jimmy Kimmel. "He was down in Austin in a hotel room, kind of, on his own. He started saying 'I'm in trouble, and I don't trust anybody except Dr. Phil.' Like, no pressure. He says, 'I'll talk to him. I'll do anything he says.'"

Just a few days later, E! News confirmed the pro skateboarder sat down with Dr. Phil for a filmed session that is set to air Sept. 9. After the meeting, Dr. Phil put him in detox. However, he claimed Margera left without permission just a day later. During this time, the 39-year-old celebrity got a tattoo of Dr. Phil's name.

"He's a fan, but I would have preferred he stayed where he was," Dr. Phil said.