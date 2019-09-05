Meet E!'s New Front Five Ahead of New York Fashion Week 2019

It's spring-summer time in the city!

New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer series is some 24 hours from launch—the widely anticipated week-long event commences Friday, September 6—and E! is headed back to the runway so fans everywhere can do the same. Much like NYFW seasons past, the network's latest comprehensive coverage plan aims to saddle viewers with an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the collections, designers, models and celebrities that have and continue to iconize the ultra-fabulous bi-annual occasion.

Audiences will get particularly well acquainted with five influential people whose contributions to fashion earned them a spot in the latest rendition of E!'s Front Five, a docuseries that highlights a spectrum of creatives making an impact at NYFW and beyond. The five-day, multi-platform program promises exclusive offerings across the board, from NYFW's most buzzed-about moments to more intimate peeks into each Front Five member's individual Fashion Week experience.