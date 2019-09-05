Kaitlynn Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With Miley Cyrus and a Black and White Photo Shoot

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 6:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

It was a party in the USA for Kaitlynn Carter's birthday. 

On Wednesday, the Hills reality star rang in her 31st birthday with famous company: Miley Cyrus. Over on Instagram, Carter shared a few black and white snaps of them posing together, the birthday gal donning a square-neck dress and heels while the songstress opted for a button-down and pants for the occasion. 

In the photos, the women are on a balcony overlooking a valley of houses while alternating between serious and smiles. 

In addition to the photo shoot, Carter also shared clips from the celebration on her Instagram Story, including footage of her blowing out the candle on her birthday dessert while Cyrus sat nearby documenting the moment. 

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Hold Hands After 2019 VMAs

While the Grammy nominee did not share any public words for the guest of honor, the two have been popping up everywhere together since splitting from their significant others, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner

After holding hands while arriving to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in late August, they were together over Labor Day weekend getting lunch with Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months, and it's no surprise that Miley asked Kaitlynn to go to the VMAs," an insider previously told E! News. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven't left each other's sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious."

Nothing says more serious like celebrating a birthday together! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kaitlynn Carter , Miley Cyrus , Couples , Birthdays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.